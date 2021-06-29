Woman fatally shot in Covington, assistant chief of police says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -A woman was fatally shot in Covington Tuesday morning, Lt. Col. Brian Valenti of the Covington Police Department said.

Lt. Col. Valenti says they were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 2400 block of White Court in City Heights for the report of shots fired and a woman lying on the ground.

When officers arrived, they found Ashley Kilgore, 26, with gunshot wounds. Kilgore was taken to St. Elizabeth in Covington, where she then succumbed to her injuries, Lt. Col. Valenti said.

Crime lab personnel collected items at the scene.

Lt. Col. Valenti says officers were able to get a search warrant to collect more evidence.

Officers were able to locate a suspect and that suspect is held at the Covington Police Headquarters, Lt. Col. Valenti said.

Police have not revealed the suspect’s name at this time.

Lt. Col. Valenti says this is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.