Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Big Changes

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our busy and stormy pattern is FINALLY arriving in the bluegrass state as we slam the door closed on June. This is along and ahead of our upper level low that promises a much cooler than normal start to July, including very pleasant temps for our Independence Day.

Tropical humidity is in place across the region today, leading to a scattering of showers and storms. The storms will increase later in the day and may form a line/broken line that drops in from the northwest. This brings a low-end risk for severe storms to the region and the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting this potential.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will then target the region from Wednesday night through Friday morning. Local flash flooding issues may develop during this time.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s and that trend continues into Friday as storms end early on. This sets the stage for a pleasant 4th of July holiday weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s for Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

