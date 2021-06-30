Advertisement

Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees

A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.(CA Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - A couple faces an $18,000 fine after officials found 36 protected Joshua trees dug up on their property.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter dug up the trees as they made way for a new home.

They told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know it was illegal to rip up and bury the trees.

A neighbor tipped off the authorities and a wildlife official found the trees buried.

The fine is part of an agreement to dismiss the 36 misdemeanors against the couple.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get back to work with an incentive program,...
Central Ky. business taking a stand against Gov. Beshear’s back-to-work incentive
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers consider making Ky. a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ state

Latest News

Work at the site has been deliberate and treacherous. The pancake collapse of the building left...
Death toll 16, condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
WKYT is teaming up with the Explorium of Lexington to bring you fun and educational activities...
WKYT Science: Marble wall run
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft exec: Targeting of Americans’ records ‘routine’
FILE - This June 7, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails...
Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’