Forbes rankings suggest Kentucky, Indiana are boring
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forbes magazine is known for its rankings, among other things, and its latest list won’t make Kentucky or Indiana residents too happy.
Indiana is ranked the 38th-most fun state in America, which is a polite way of saying its the 13th-most boring.
Kentucky fared even worse, checking in as the 42nd-most fun state, or ninth-most boring.
At least we have bourbon.
