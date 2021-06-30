Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims June 2021 as Pride Month, first in Kentucky history

Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims June 2021 as Pride Month
Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims June 2021 as Pride Month(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear signed a proclamation that makes June 2021 Pride Month making this the first in Kentucky’s history.

“As Governor, I’m proud to stand with and support our LGBTQ+ Kentuckians. As we end this month, let us commit to continued progress and support as we build a better Kentucky for all,” said Gov. Beshear.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get back to work with an incentive program,...
Central Ky. business taking a stand against Gov. Beshear’s back-to-work incentive
Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
At least one person shot at Clark County Fair
Two hurt in shooting at Clark County Fair
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash

Latest News

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Whitley Co. Judicial Center closed due to water leak
Chief Ebert served Richmond for four and a half years.
Richmond police chief retires on his birthday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Big Changes
To encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor Beshear announced the ‘Shot at a Million’...
Is Gov. Beshear’s ‘Shot at a Million’ increasing the number of vaccinations?