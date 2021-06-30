Advertisement

‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a man in a Sea Ray Runabout crashed into a pontoon.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are looking for a boater who crashed into another boat carrying four people, then took off.

It happened Saturday night on Lake Herrington.

People were on the lake Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a man in a Sea Ray Runabout crashed into a pontoon. Police say the driver of that boat took off and never stopped to help the four people on the pontoon, which was so badly damaged it had to be towed back to dock.

“I heard something coming and I turned around and looked, I could see the boat just about to impact us, I told everyone to hang on,” said Bennett Doty, pontoon driver.

Coty says he and three others had little warning before the Sea Ray Runabout crashed into the back of their pontoon, leaving the boat a mangled mess. Coty says the boater never stopped to help and they’re not sure who he is. Water patrol was called and now they are investigating.

“I’m offering a reward,” Coty said. “And as a matter of fact, several people have messaged me back on who it might be.”

No one was seriously hurt, but Doty tells us one woman has started to complain of back pain. That woman also lost a very expensive pair of prescription eyeglasses because of the crash.

We are told the Lake Herrington Water Patrol, Fish and Wildlife, and Kentucky State Police are investigating this. We have calls into them but have not heard back on an update.

