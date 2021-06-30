KSP: Shooting in Knott County leaves one man dead

KITE, Ky. (WYMT) -Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting in Knott county that left one man dead.

Deputies from Post 13 received a call of a man being shot in the Kite community of Knott County Tuesday evening.

The Knott County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim, Kolby McKay Hall, 22, was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Initial investigation shows that Kolby Hall arrived at the home of Larry Hall, 67, making threats leading to an argument inside, leading to Kolby Hall’s death.

Charges have not been filed, but the investigation will take the case to the Knott County Grand Jury for consideration.

