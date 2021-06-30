Laurel County businesses hit by catalytic converter thefts

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People have stolen catalytic converters out of multiple trucks at Kemper Home Furnishings in London.

President and CEO, Kenny Kemper, told WYMT the first theft happened on June 16. He said surveillance video shows two people involved.

“Ease of access for box trucks, their easy targets but we have cameras all over the property,” said Kemper.

On Sunday, two more catalytic converters were stolen, one from Kemper and another from Curry Flooring and Tile next door.

“Until you start the vehicle and it scares you death cause it’s so loud,” said owner Joshua Curry. “People get a lot money out of them.”

Kemper said his cameras came in handy, as he says a truck on surveillance video stole a catalytic converter.

“There was two individuals that did that theft, that was on one truck,” added Kemper.

London Police told us they have seen an increase in converter thefts and are working leads on suspects they believe are involved.

“With the price of metal going up, people try to make a quick dollar,” said Detective Ryan Jackson with London Police Department. “They don’t have any concern with, you know, what damage they do to get that money.”

For local mom and pop shops like Curry’s, the damage adds up.

“Probably going to put us out a day of work, I mean seeing it takes longer than that to fix it,” said Curry.

If you have any tips you can call London Police Dept. at (606) 878-7004.

Still images from surveillance video are below:

Credit: Kenny Kemper (Kenny Kemper)

Credit: Kenny Kemper (Kenny Kemper)

Credit: Kenny Kemper (Kenny Kemper)

