Advertisement

Laurel County businesses hit by catalytic converter thefts

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People have stolen catalytic converters out of multiple trucks at Kemper Home Furnishings in London.

President and CEO, Kenny Kemper, told WYMT the first theft happened on June 16. He said surveillance video shows two people involved.

“Ease of access for box trucks, their easy targets but we have cameras all over the property,” said Kemper.

On Sunday, two more catalytic converters were stolen, one from Kemper and another from Curry Flooring and Tile next door.

“Until you start the vehicle and it scares you death cause it’s so loud,” said owner Joshua Curry. “People get a lot money out of them.”

Kemper said his cameras came in handy, as he says a truck on surveillance video stole a catalytic converter.

“There was two individuals that did that theft, that was on one truck,” added Kemper.

London Police told us they have seen an increase in converter thefts and are working leads on suspects they believe are involved.

“With the price of metal going up, people try to make a quick dollar,” said Detective Ryan Jackson with London Police Department. “They don’t have any concern with, you know, what damage they do to get that money.”

For local mom and pop shops like Curry’s, the damage adds up.

“Probably going to put us out a day of work, I mean seeing it takes longer than that to fix it,” said Curry.

If you have any tips you can call London Police Dept. at (606) 878-7004.

Still images from surveillance video are below:

Credit: Kenny Kemper
Credit: Kenny Kemper(Kenny Kemper)
Credit: Kenny Kemper
Credit: Kenny Kemper(Kenny Kemper)
Credit: Kenny Kemper
Credit: Kenny Kemper(Kenny Kemper)

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get back to work with an incentive program,...
Central Ky. business taking a stand against Gov. Beshear’s back-to-work incentive
At least one person shot at Clark County Fair
Two hurt in shooting at Clark County Fair
Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash

Latest News

File image
FOP sues LFUCG over city’s ban on no-knock warrants
The truck believed to be involved in hit and run
Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU
Daniel Patrick Williamson died in 2019.
Family grieves overdose death by creating outreach ministry
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation