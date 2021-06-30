Man wanted by FBI after Lexington shootout still on the run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly a week after FBI agents were involved in a shootout with an armed robbery suspect, investigators say the man is still on the run.

According to the FBI, they were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio “Tony” Cotton when agents exchanged gunfire with Cotton in the area of Eastland and New Circle.

Cotton got away, and agents no longer believe he is in the Lexington area.

“We believe he has ties to a number of different locations across metro Detroit,” said FBI Special Agent, Mara Schneider. “He also has families and colleagues down in Kentucky. So he may be travelling between here and there.”

According to the FBI, Cotton is wanted for his alleged involvement in armed robberies at Dollar Tree stores in the Detroit area back in May.

“He entered these stores late at night, right before the stores were closed,” said Schneider. “He showed a gun to the employees that were working there, demanded money, zip tied them, removed surveillance equipment on his way out of the store.”

According to WJBK in Detroit, Cotton has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003. They say he’s been charged with theft, armed robberies, assault and resisting officers. He’s also been shot at least five times.

“He’s really making an effort to conceal himself and hide his identity from law enforcement,” said Schneider.

WKYT reached out to the FBI field office in Louisville Tuesday. In a statement, investigators say, “The investigation to date gives us reason to believe Cotton has fled Kentucky; however, the public should remain vigilant and report any sighting of Cotton to FBI Louisville or local law enforcement.”

Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at 502-263-6000.

