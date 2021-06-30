More in-person FEMA relief centers for flood victims now open

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’re still looking for federal help from the floods, this week from June 30-July 2 FEMA is setting up mobile support centers in Franklin, Greenup, and Jackson Counties. These centers will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to answer any questions for anyone in the 31 counties listed in the disaster declaration.

At the Bluegrass Community Action Partnership in Franklin County, people can go and get answers from the devastating floods.

“You know I feel like we are on the right track, on the right path,” said Tom Russell, the director of emergency management for Franklin County.

Russell says recently there has been a decline in assistance requests.

“I don’t get very many requests anymore for assistance. So that tells me these people are receiving everything, maybe not everything, they need. But they are receiving help along the way,” Russell said.

So far, the FEMA site in Frankfort has been quiet, but they are hoping more people will show up throughout the next couple of days.

“It’s good to know what FEMA does and does not cover. They come here and people can talk to them about what they really cover and about myths. A lot of people think a lot of different things, but they can come and get the facts here,” FEMA spokesperson Hattie Stallworth said.

Stallworth says it is also important to note their helpline will be down briefly before the deadline.

“It’s good to know our helpline is available, but on July 4 and 5 it will be closed for the holiday. We will resume business on July 6,” Stallworth said.

With the deadline of July 8 coming up, time is running out for those who still need assistance and if you do, it’s important to come to these centers before they all are gone.

