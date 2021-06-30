Advertisement

Pike County community continues search for missing teen

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 17-year old Cheyann Hatfield of Phelps went missing on Sunday, June 27th after going riding with her brother on Netley Branch Mine Road between the Phelps and Blackberry communities of Pike County.

“He finally calls me and tells me he couldn’t find her anywhere,” said Cheyann Hatfield’s father, Rocky Hatfield. “It’s one of those scenarios where you try your best not to go into panic mode. We searched and searched and then finally I just called 911 and told them she was missing.”

After calling 911, authorities, as well as community members, sprang into action and starting searching for Cheyann, but with no luck so far.

“The main important thing is that my child is alive,” said Rocky Hatfield. “I wanna know if she’s okay and I wanna know where she’s at.”

This has left Cheyann’s family and friends worried about where she may be or who she may be with.

“Only thing I can say is if, Chey, if you’re out there and you see this,” said Rocky Hatfield. “I do love you, I never stopped loving you, and I never will. Until the last breath I breathe.”

Trooper Michael Coleman with KSP Post 9 as well as Cheyann’s father encourages anyone who may have possibly seen Cheyann to contact KSP at (606) 433-7711 and can remain anonymous during the call if they choose to do so.

