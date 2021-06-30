Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get back to work with an incentive program,...
Central Ky. business taking a stand against Gov. Beshear’s back-to-work incentive
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash
Lawmakers will consider making Kentucky a Second Amendment sanctuary state. It comes in the...
Lawmakers consider making Ky. a ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary’ state

Latest News

Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’
New York prosecutors are scrutinizing cash bonuses at the Trump Organization, sources say.
Prosecutors examining cash bonuses at Trump Organization, sources say
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
Flight delays, cancellations complicate summer travel