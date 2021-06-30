Advertisement

Richmond police chief retires on his birthday

Chief Ebert served Richmond for four and a half years.
Chief Ebert served Richmond for four and a half years.(WKYTChief James Ebert Richmond Kentucky retires)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond’s police chief, James Ebert, is retiring from the department Wednesday, his 44th birthday.

Richmond elected officials held a midday celebration for Chief Ebert in City Hall and he was presented with a law enforcement tribute rifle.

Before that, he served 16 years in the Frankfort  PD.

“You know, it’s been bittersweet. You love the people,” Ebert said. “The job has been great to me it has given me an opportunity to do great things not only with my family but in the community and I still look to be active in the Richmond-Madison County community.”

Assistant Chief Rodney Richardson will take on the interim Chief role. He’s expected to be the full-time chief in November.

