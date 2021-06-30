Advertisement

Semi trailer catches fire, causes backup near Kentucky Horse Park exit on I-75

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A semi trailer caught fire Tuesday night on I-75 in Lexington.

A viewer sent a video to WKYT showing the trailer engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to the nearby grass off the interstate as well.

The semi pulled off near exit 120, and Lexington police diverted drivers onto the exit near the Kentucky Horse Park.

It took about an hour for firefighters to knock down the flames.

Lexington police told WKYT a brake malfunction caused the fire and nothing was in the trailer.

An officer said he was told the driver was okay.

Police had one lane of the interstate closed around 11:30 p.m. and expected it to fully open before 12:30 a.m.

