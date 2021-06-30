Study: Kentuckians lost $2.6 million in COVID-19 scams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has given some scammers an opportunity to steal others’ money.

An analysis by The Ascent, a service of The Motley Fool, found that people in the Bluegrass state lost $2.6 million to COVID-19 fraud.

Researchers say the fraud includes robocalls for phony services and fake lottery scams. Nationwide, Americans lost more than $450 million.

You can find The Ascent’s full study by clicking here, and you can watch our interview with research analyst Jack Caporal below.

