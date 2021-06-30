Advertisement

Deadly Laurel County shooting closes section of West Highway 80

The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on West Highway 80, west of London, around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly shooting is under investigation in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened on West Highway 80, west of London, around 2:15 Wednesday afternoon.

They say one driver shot another driver multiple times.

The sheriff’s office initially told us the victim had life-threatening injuries and they say the victim has since died.

Investigators don’t know what led to the shooting at this point. Deputies tell us a suspect is being interviewed.

West Highway 80 was closed in both directions at one point because of the investigation. The road has since reopened.

We’ll keep you updated.

