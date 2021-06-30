Advertisement

Whitley Co. Judicial Center closed due to water leak

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Whitley County Judicial Center is closed due to a water leak.

County officials tell us the leak started sometime over the weekend and an alarm system notified the maintenance staff about the problem on Sunday. However, they say by the time maintenance got there, the damage had been done. 

We’re hearing it’s “quite a bit of damage” and all three floors of the judicial center are affected.

The judicial center will be closed through Friday due to the damage.

Court proceedings for this week will be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear is encouraging Kentuckians to get back to work with an incentive program,...
Central Ky. business taking a stand against Gov. Beshear’s back-to-work incentive
Berezowitz has been charged with fourth-degree assault.
UK Football Chief of Staff Berezowitz charged with fourth degree assault
File image
UPDATE: Leestown Road reopens after crash
At least one person shot at Clark County Fair
Two hurt in shooting at Clark County Fair
Police shut down Liberty Road while they investigated a serious motorcycle crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Lexington crash

Latest News

Chief Ebert served Richmond for four and a half years.
Richmond police chief retires on his birthday
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Big Changes
Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims June 2021 as Pride Month
Gov. Andy Beshear proclaims June 2021 as Pride Month, first in Kentucky history
To encourage people to get vaccinated, Governor Beshear announced the ‘Shot at a Million’...
Is Gov. Beshear’s ‘Shot at a Million’ increasing the number of vaccinations?