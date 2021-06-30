Advertisement

WKYT Science: Marble wall run

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is teaming up with the Explorium of Lexington to bring you fun and educational activities for the whole family this summer.

In this week’s episode, we’ll find out how to use everyday items to make a fun marble run on your wall!

Here’s what you’ll need:

  • Pool noodle with a hole in the middle
  • Used paper towel and toilet paper rolls
  • Marble
  • Painters tape

