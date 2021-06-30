WKYT Science: Marble wall run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is teaming up with the Explorium of Lexington to bring you fun and educational activities for the whole family this summer.

In this week’s episode, we’ll find out how to use everyday items to make a fun marble run on your wall!

Here’s what you’ll need:

Pool noodle with a hole in the middle

Used paper towel and toilet paper rolls

Marble

Painters tape

