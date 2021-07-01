16 injured after illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three seriously.

Police had called in a bomb squad after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics. But some of the fireworks that had been placed in an armored LAPD tractor-trailer exploded Wednesday evening.

The blast was caught by news crews that showed heavily damaged cars nearby and people being taken away on gurneys for treatment.

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three seriously. (Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

The Fire Department says three people had serious injuries. Officials also said three others, as well as 9 LAPD officers and a federal official, had minor injuries.

The LAPD said it was unknown what sparked the blast.

Our Bomb Squad officers were in the process of seizing over 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the area of 27th Street and San Pedro. Some of the fireworks were being stored in our Bomb Squad trailer as a precautionary measure. Unknown at this time what caused an explosion. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 1, 2021

Police say one man was arrested earlier on suspicion of possessing fireworks and destructive devices and also on suspicion of child endangerment because two children were found at the home.

In March, a massive fireworks explosion left two people dead in Southern California and caused at least $3.2 million in damage.

