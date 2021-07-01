Advertisement

Bank mistakenly gives family $50 billion

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) – At one point or another, most of us have dreamed of checking our bank accounts and finding them inexplicably flush with mountains of money.

This fantasy actually happened to Louisiana real estate agent Darren James, who was blown away when he realized his family’s account had suddenly grown by $50 billion.

James immediately informed Chase Bank. The error reportedly took four days to correct.

That’s a long time to stare longingly at so many zeros.

But James said it didn’t matter if it was $1 billion or just $50. The money wasn’t theirs and there was never a question of giving it back.

Still, for a few fleeting days, the error made them one of the richest families in the world.

