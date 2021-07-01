Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Democrat Charles Booker has launched another campaign for the U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

Let’s make freedom ring. Real freedom, from the hood to the holler.



We can start by taking our seat back from Rand Paul.



I’m running. pic.twitter.com/Za7JJ1wz0D — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) July 1, 2021

The Black former state lawmaker is reprising his “hood to the holler” theme in hopes of building an urban-rural coalition powerful enough to unseat Republican incumbent Rand Paul next year.

Booker rose to prominence by touting racial and economic justice themes.

Booker narrowly lost last year’s Democratic primary to an establishment-backed rival, who was trounced by Mitch McConnell in the general election.

Booker starts this campaign with more name recognition and a stronger fundraising network. But he’s a decided underdog against Paul, who’s seeking a third term.

