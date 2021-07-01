Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flooding Continues

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flash flooding continues across many areas of central and eastern Kentucky.

Some areas have picked up more than 6″ of rain across the Lexington Metro, leading to multiple roads being underwater. The rain will slowly wind down during the evening from north to south.

Much better air blows in behind this for the big 4th of July Weekend. Partly sunny skies will be noted for Friday with temps in the middle 70s with low humidity.

Near record lows are possible by Saturday morning with temps in the low and middle 50s. Afternoon temps recover into the middle and upper 50s.

Nice weather looks good for the 4th of July with temps in the 50s to start and low 80s for the afternoon.

The next threat for storms will move in here early next week.

