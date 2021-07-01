Advertisement

FOP files lawsuit over Lexington’s no-knock warrant ban; Black faith leaders say it’s time to move on

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police has filed a lawsuit against Lexington over its ban on no-knock warrants.

The new policy takes effect Thursday.

The lawsuit claims the change violates a bargaining agreement between the city and the police department.

Black Faith Leaders in Lexington and Vicinity say city leaders have made the decision to ban no-knock warrants and it’s time to move forward.

Members of the organization released this statement:

“The ability of Lexingtonians to influence how we are policed is fundamental to the kind of community policing that will be necessary to curb criminal activity in our city. Unfortunately, the FOP does not seem to appreciate that reality. Hopefully, the courts will agree that the city cannot collectively bargain that ability away. It’s time to move on to the next steps in achieving racial justice and equity for our community.”

Wednesday, the Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge #4 filed a lawsuit against the city. The FOP is asking the court to issue a temporary injunction against an ordinance banning no-knock warrants.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted in favor of the ordinance last week.

In the 14 page lawsuit, the FOP states police have a right to bargain with the council over changes to the police department. The group claims a ban on knock warrants affects the health and safety of officers. They also claim the new state law on no-knock warrants supersedes the city’s ordinance.

Local Black faith leaders were instrumental in getting the ordinance passed. They’re reiterating they’re not against police. They say they just want the police and community to work together and find common solutions.

RELATED: Mixed feelings in Lexington after vote to ban no-knock warrants

“I believe there’s nothing impossible for us to accomplish when we work together, when we listen to one another, and when we are willing to work tougher to make appropriate changes,” said Rev. David Peoples, Jabez Missionary Baptist Church. “This no-knock warrant ban is a win for this community.”

In response to the lawsuit, Black faith leaders hope city leaders will stand by their decision to ban no-knock warrants.

The attorney for the FOP says the city has 20 days to respond to the lawsuit.

