FOP sues LFUCG over city’s ban on no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fraternal Order of Police Bluegrass Lodge #4 has filed a lawsuit against the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government after the council passed an ordinance banning no-knock warrants in the city.

The FOP is asking the court to issue a temporary injunction against the ban. It’s one of the requests in the 14-page lawsuit.

The FOP has three main points in the suit:

Police have a right to bargain with the urban county council over changes to the department. The ban on no-knock warrants “implicates and affects the health and safety” of police. A new state law on no-knock warrants supersedes the city’s ordinance.

“Now’s the time for the silent majority to make their voices heard because this is not going to get any better,” said FOP President Jeremy Russell. “Our recruitment and retention is not going to get any better and without public support and without support of our local administration, local government, our recruitment and retention are going to continue to get worse and worse and worse.”

The lawsuit asks the court to issue a temporary injunction on the ban, to rescind the ban, and to order FOP and LFUCG to work out changes as part of their collective bargaining agreement.

The attorney for the FOP told WKYT the city has 20 days to respond.

A spokesperson for the City of Lexington told WKYT the city is aware of the lawsuit but cannot comment.

Despite the lawsuit, the ban on no-knock warrants will go into effect Thursday, July 1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.