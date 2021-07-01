Gov. Beshear reports 351 new COVID-19 cases; 1.92% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 351 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 465,167 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.92% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 65 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were three new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,220.

As of Thursday, 180 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 51 are in the ICU, and 21 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,190,535 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

