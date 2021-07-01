Advertisement

Heavy rain causes flooding issues across Central Kentucky

By Ally Blake
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain has been falling all across the state Thursday morning, especially in Clark County where some of the roads were closed because of high water.

Most of the main roads in Clark County have ponding, but the back roads are another story. We went out in the county, off of Waterworks Drive, where it was treacherous to begin with.

We even saw some girls trying to make the best out of the situation:

The water was covering a lot of the roads and made some backyards into lakes.

The girls we spoke with said that it doesn’t flood like this often in their neighborhood and that they brought out their kayaks. They believe the water is up about three feet in the middle of their yard.

Of course, the water should recede throughout the day, but it’s important not to drive on flooded roads. Just six inches of water can move your car. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” and you should be safe.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person shot at Clark County Fair
Two hurt in shooting at Clark County Fair
Laurel County deputies say they’ve charged Brian Eldridge for murder. He’s 46 years old from...
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting on West Highway 80 in Laurel County
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
An image of the sick fox neighbors are trying to trap and help.
Lexington neighbors fight to help sick fox

Latest News

Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky
WATCH | Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
File image
FOP files lawsuit over Lexington’s no-knock warrant ban; Black faith leaders say it’s time to move on