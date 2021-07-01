Heavy rain causes flooding issues across Central Kentucky

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain has been falling all across the state Thursday morning, especially in Clark County where some of the roads were closed because of high water.

Most of the main roads in Clark County have ponding, but the back roads are another story. We went out in the county, off of Waterworks Drive, where it was treacherous to begin with.

We even saw some girls trying to make the best out of the situation:

Oh boy! It is raining hard. This is in Winchester where we met some girls trying to make the best of the rainy day. They said they think the water is up to 3 feet deep in their front lawn #kywx #wkyt pic.twitter.com/C114V3ulhO — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) July 1, 2021

The water was covering a lot of the roads and made some backyards into lakes.

The girls we spoke with said that it doesn’t flood like this often in their neighborhood and that they brought out their kayaks. They believe the water is up about three feet in the middle of their yard.

Of course, the water should recede throughout the day, but it’s important not to drive on flooded roads. Just six inches of water can move your car. Remember to “turn around, don’t drown” and you should be safe.

