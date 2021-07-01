Advertisement

Hit-and run driver puts East Tennessee man in ICU

The hit and run happened at a rest area in Kentucky.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do the right thing and come forward. That’s what a Cocke County woman is asking from a truck driver who nearly killed her dad.

That semi driver backed up at a rest stop, pinned the Morristown man, Gerald Sapp, against a truck, and took off.

For more than a week Angela Taylor of Cocke County had been searching for someone, someone she may never find.

“It’s a pretty large needle in a haystack,” said Taylor.

“It’s been a mixture of emotions man. From terror to anger to sadness,” said Taylor.

Police said that driver may not even know they hit someone.

Taylor said her dad owns an auto body shop in Morristown. He noticed oil beneath his truck, so he popped the hood and was checking his oil when a semi backed up and pinned him against his vehicle.

“It completely crushed him,” said Taylor.

Now he is in critical condition in a Kentucky hospital and undergone 22 hours of surgery, has a broken pelvis and two broken femurs.

Taylor wants the truck driver to come forward.

“What I really want this guy to do more than anything else is just come and tell me his side of the story, tell me he’s sorry, tell my dad he’s sorry,” explained Taylor.

There’s not many clues about who the driver is or what company they work for.

The description is a white truck trailer with no logo.

