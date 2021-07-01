“It’s going to help with congestion of the roadway” : Drivers seek answers in I-75 construction

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians and visitors driving along Interstate 75 are noticing increased traffic jams during their drive.

“Just be aware that it’s there, slow your speed down. Do the speed limit and just watch out for other drivers,” said Public Affairs Deputy for Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Gilbert Acciardo.

The reason for the TRAFFIC jams are several widening projects currently underway along the Interstate.

“It’s going to help with congestion of the roadway and improve safety, you know less congestion we should see fewer accidents and crashes,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Public Information Officer for District 11 Les Dixon.

Transportation Officials say the current projects will take time, as they first started back in 2019.

“Construction began on the northern I-75 project in November of 2019. southern I-75 project started in April 2019 and the rehab project in Williamsburg on I-75 began in 2021,” he said.

However, officials ask the public to make safe decisions and be alert while driving.

“We have noticed there is a tremendous increase in the traffic flow through our area and with an increase in traffic flow with road construction and with people driving too fast and people not being aware that has increased the number of traffic crashes,” said Acciardo.

As they say, old patterns will soon disappear, to make way for new ones.

“We’ve got message boards out there to alert motorists of the conditions on I-75 that are working and also when a contractor updates us, with any changes, I will distribute the information on our social media pages as well,” said Dixon.

Dixon says there are a total of around three major projects, all with anticipated finish dates.

He says more information can be found on District 11′s Facebook and Twitter pages.

