Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of heavy rain will roll across Kentucky.

Showers & thunderstorms will continue to sweep through the region today. The big issue is that some of these will move over the same location over and over again. This will lead to some high water issues. It already has for some of you. We could see a few inches of total rainfall by the time it ends.

On the other side of all of the rain we end up with some very nice weather. Temperatures will fall and humidity will reach comfortable levels again.

Take care of each other!

