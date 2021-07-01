Advertisement

Kentucky Athletics Launches UKathletics.com/NIL as Information Headquarters for the NIL Era

UK Athletics’ NIL policy focused on assisting student-athletes
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky Athletics is positioned as a leader in the college sports space around Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as a new era in college athletics dawns.

UKathletics.com/NIL is the one-stop shop for everything regarding the NIL era, which begins July 1, 2021 in Kentucky following Gov. Andy Beshear’s Executive Order that paves the way for student-athletes at Kentucky’s universities to pursue compensation from NIL deals.

The Kentucky Road enhanced suite of benefits will provide student-athletes with unparalleled support and resources as they navigate the new landscape of being able to earn benefits from their NIL.

//UKathletics.com/NIL houses UK Athletics’ NIL policy as well as frequently asked questions (FAQ) for current Wildcat student-athletes, future Wildcats, donors and fans as well as agents in addition to other compliance resources.

The online home of The Kentucky Road is TheKentuckyRoad.com, a first-of-its-kind digital platform that inspires prospective student-athletes to visualize their future at UK. That future includes a set of opportunities that will challenge them to grow into leaders prepared for a lifetime of success, both during and after college. The Kentucky Road digital platform illustrates that through story-driven multimedia content and an interactive roadmap experience.

State and federal lawmakers are expected to continuing working on legislative approaches to NIL. The NCAA earlier this week also issued an initial set of NIL policies.

