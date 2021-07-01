Advertisement

Kentucky Parole Board rescinds controversial policy

Kentucky’s attorney general filed a lawsuit to block the policy. That lawsuit is now moot.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Parole Board is rescinding a controversial policy.

The board chair sent out a letter (read below) about the change Wednesday.

The policy would have granted another parole hearing to more than 40 inmates ordered to serve out the rest of their life sentences. Some of those inmates include convicted murderers.

Kentucky’s attorney general filed a lawsuit to block the policy. That lawsuit is now moot.

