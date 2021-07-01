Advertisement

Kentucky’s contract with children’s agency remains in limbo

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky’s contract renewal with Sunrise Children’s Services remains in limbo, but the state continues to place youngsters in its care.

It’s a new development in a months-long dispute revolving around a clause in a new contract with the state that banned discrimination based on sexual orientation and that the children’s agency refused to sign.

Sunrise has since been offered a revised contract reflecting what it has requested, and its attorney says that any additional language they are seeking is needed to comply fully with a recent Supreme Court ruling. 

