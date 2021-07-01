Advertisement

Laurel Co. man facing slew of charges after posing as federal agent, leading deputies on multi-county pursuit

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Johnny Heath Gilbert is behind bars after a pursuit that started in Laurel County and ended in Madison County near Berea.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says a man is behind bars after a pursuit that started in Laurel County and ended in Madison County near Berea.

The sheriff’s office says they received a complaint that a man posing as a federal agent pointed a firearm at two adults and a six-year-old at a home off Little Arthur Ridge Road near London. They say the suspect, 48-year-old Johnny Heath Gilbert, fled the scene.

The victims at the residence followed Gilbert’s vehicle, while keeping the sheriff’s office posted on his current location. Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Gilbert, but he drove off at excessive speeds and in a reckless manner, the sheriff’s office says.

Gilbert drove to Mount Vernon, where Mount Vernon City police officers attempted to use stop sticks, which deflated the tires on his car. However, the sheriff’s office says Gilbert continued driving onto I-75 northbound, driving on the rims in a reckless manner.

Deputies say Gilbert wrecked near Berea, just inside of Madison County on I-75. He attempted to flee on foot over a guard rail, but was captured after a brief struggle with law enforcement.

Gilbert was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, speeding more than 26 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

