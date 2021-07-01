Lexington Burger Week is back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After being delayed and cutting its menu in half last year because of a global pandemic, Lexington Burger Week is making a full return in 2021.

There are 30 different options to chose from this year.

They include the Baby Got Mac Burger by Agave & Rye and the Killer Bee Burger by Big City Pizza.

Each burger costs $6.

Lexington Burger Week runs July 5-11.

