Madison County officials dealing with high water, landslide issues

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County officials are dealing with high water issues Thursday evening.

Crews on Red House Road say it could be blocked off into the evening, and crews are cleaning up a landslide.

They said the soil became so wet it broke loose and caused the road to shut down.

Our Shelby Lofton has been in touch with Madison County EMA all afternoon. They’ve been tracking a couple of landslides and water over roadways.

We’ve seen a lot of yards flooded, and some residential streets in low-lying areas are covered with at least a few inches of water.

Officials are asking people to stay away from those areas. As always, turn around—don’t drown.

After the crews wrap up cleaning up the landslide, they say there’s a fallen tree and more flooding further down the road.

That’s where they’re headed next.

LANDSLIDE: crews are working on clearing this up. They said a bunch of soil got loose. Also working on removing a tree. This is Hwy 388 Red House Rd. Expect to be closed into the evening @WKYT pic.twitter.com/i3GUvjDsV7 — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) July 1, 2021

