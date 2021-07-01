Advertisement

Sailor from Kentucky who died at Pearl Harbor identified

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Ky. (AP) - The military says a sailor from Kentucky who was killed at Pearl Harbor has been identified, and he will be buried in his hometown next month.

Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Alphard S. Owsley of Paris, Kentucky, was killed Dec. 7, 1941, when his ship, the USS Oklahoma, was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The 23-year-old was among 429 crewmen who died on the ship.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that Owsley was accounted for on Sept. 14.

Owsley will be buried Aug. 5, 2021, in his hometown.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

At least one person shot at Clark County Fair
Two hurt in shooting at Clark County Fair
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned
Laurel County deputies say they’ve charged Brian Eldridge for murder. He’s 46 years old from...
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting on West Highway 80 in Laurel County
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation
An image of the sick fox neighbors are trying to trap and help.
Lexington neighbors fight to help sick fox

Latest News

Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky
WATCH | Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast: Heavy rain threat
flash flood potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat
Courtesy: Charles Booker Press
Charles Booker launches another Senate bid in Kentucky