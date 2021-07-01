LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Sam Dick (June 29, 2021)

Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/187/beef-top-sirloin-potato-kabobs

Use the microwave and the grill to expedite the cooking process for these tasty beef and potato kabobs.

INGREDIENTS:

Sauce:

COOKING:

Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.

Combine sauce ingredients in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 minutes, stirring once.

Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak and squash into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.