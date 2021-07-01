Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Sam Dick (June 29, 2021)
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Sam Dick (June 29, 2021)
Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/187/beef-top-sirloin-potato-kabobs
BEEF TOP SIRLOIN & POTATO KABOBS
Use the microwave and the grill to expedite the cooking process for these tasty beef and potato kabobs.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick
- 1 pound red-skinned potatoes
- 2 medium yellow or zucchini squash
Sauce:
- 3/4 cup steak sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
COOKING:
- Cut potatoes into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Place in microwave-safe dish; cover with vented plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH 6 to 8 minutes or until just tender, stirring once. Cool slightly.
- Combine sauce ingredients in 1-cup glass measure. Microwave on HIGH 1-1/2 minutes, stirring once.
- Cut squash lengthwise in half. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak and squash into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Combine beef, squash, potatoes and 1/3 cup sauce in large bowl; toss. Alternately thread beef and vegetables onto metal skewers.
- Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once and brushing with remaining sauce during last 5 minutes.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.