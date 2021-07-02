Boating tips heading into Fourth of July weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend and for many Kentuckians, spending it on their boat is expected, and it’s important to stay safe while on the water.

“There is going to be lots of people on the water. There’s going to be lots of people that are inexperienced boaters. So you know you have to have that cautious eye when you’re on the water,” said Ralph Stokley, the owner of Stokley’s Marine.

With a 49-year-old business, Stokley knows a thing or two about boating safety. One of the things to know is to make sure you’re aware of your surroundings.

“Make sure you know who’s around you, what they are doing and if you see someone around you being unsafe, get away from them because the lake is a big place,” Stokley said.

It’s important too that the person driving the boat is not drinking alcohol. Also, make sure everyone on board has a life jacket in case of an emergency.

“So make sure you have a proper fitted vest for any children, that are going to be comfortable cause they’ll have to wear it all day long,” Stokley said.

By Kentucky law, anyone under the age of 12 has to wear a life jacket on the boat at all times. Another thing to be mindful of that some people may not be aware of is boat ramp safety.

“There’s a lot of cars and trailers and inexperienced drivers too, so you need to watch yourself and your children when you’re around the boat ramp,” Stokley said.

As long as you are proactive while you’re out on the water, make sure everyone in your party has on a life jacket, and stay safe, things should be fun heading into the weekend.

