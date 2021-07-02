Breathitt County Courthouse closed due to budget not passing, set to open July 8

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Breathitt County Judge-Executive Jeff Noble told WYMT he received a call Wednesday evening saying he needed to close the county courthouse.

”It’s out of my control. My job is to present a budget and I done that,” said Judge-Executive Noble. “Last year we just barely had just a couple days before our deadline, got our budget passed last year.”

Noble said he had to close the courthouse because the fiscal court did not pass the fiscal year budget. This means the budget did not pass its second reading due to health issues and other concerns with magistrates.

We didn’t have a quorum, so we couldn’t have a meeting on the 22nd,” he said.

“The 22nd we would have been right on time,” he added. “Actually today would have been the second reading of the budget, and we could have kept operating.”

District 1 Magistrate Donnie Bush said the court tabled the second reading because Noble did not present the court with the budget by May 1. A statute says the County Judge-Executive must present the budget by the first. Bush said the court received it on May 25.

”Myself and the magistrates hadn’t received the full internals of the budget,” said Bush. “We felt like we needed a few more days, or a couple days or whatever we needed to go over the internals.”

The second reading needed to be submitted to the Department for Local Governments by June 30. The second reading is planned to be passed on July 8. Noble added the budget was ready in early May.

“We had a balance budget done the first of May, and it got tabled in a meeting on May 25th,” he said.

Offices inside the courthouse that are paid through by the Breathitt County Fiscal Court are closed until the budget passes on July 8. The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Department remains operating as it provides emergency services.

“I apologize to the public, I mean I’m here to serve them do the best I can,” added Noble.

This story will be updated.

Below is a statement from Breathitt County Clerk Becky Curtis:

Dear Citizens of Breathitt County, As many of you may know, the Breathitt County Courthouse has been shut down by state officials at the Department for Local Government due to members of our fiscal court violating state law by not approving the county budget by July 1, 2021. This negligence has essentially shut our entire county government down including the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office, until a budget is approved. I am being told the earliest this can occur is on July 8th due to a required seven-day waiting period. I have been in the office today reaching out to state officials, the Clerk’s Association, KACO, the Breathitt Co. Attorney, DLG and others to find out if there is any way I can have the Clerk’s office open during this shutdown. The response I have received is that we too cannot be open so the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office will be closed until further notice. I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and join all of you in your disappointment and frustration at this whole matter.

