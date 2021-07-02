Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Awesome Holiday Weekend Weather

RADAR
RADAR(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding rains were common across the region on Thursday, but much better weather is blowing in early today. This means a fantastic 4th of July weekend is in the making with cooler and drier air. We may even flirt with record lows by Saturday morning.

Historic rains hit several areas of the state on Thursday with parts of the Lexington metro picking up more than 6″ of rain. Obviously, this caused some flash flooding issues for a while.

Temps this afternoon are generally in the 70s, making for an amazing start to the big weekend.

Temps by Saturday morning may be close to record lows. For instance, the record low in Lexington is 53 degrees and the models show us getting close.

Temps by the afternoon are generally in the upper 70s and low 80s. Our Independence Day starts in the 50s and ends with low and middle 80s. This is about as nice of a 4th of July weekend as you will ever find around here.

The next chance for storms will fire up into the first half of next week.

