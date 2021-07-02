Advertisement

Cowboys to make their third appearance on HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Kelvin Joseph and Quinton Bohanna are rookies on Dallas’ defense.
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky defensive back Tyrell Ajian (23) celebrate after a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game \against Georgia, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Dallas Cowboys will be featured for the third time on “Hard Knocks.”

HBO and NFL Films announced Friday that the five-episode season will debut on Aug. 10. The Cowboys are the first team to make three appearances on the training camp documentary series. The first was in 2002 and most recent was in 2008.

This will mark the first time that the series has its first episode air after a team has played a preseason game. The Cowboys play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 5. The trip to Canton will also be special for everyone associated with NFL Films because Steve Sabol was recently enshrined posthumously into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kentucky fans will get to watch Cowboy rookies Kelvin Joseph and Quinton Bohanna make their Hard Knocks debut as well.

