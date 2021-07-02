Advertisement

Dashcam footage released of semi leaving scene of hit-and-run crash at Woodford Co. rest area

The search continues for a semi-truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash at a Woodford County rest stop. The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries. Versailles police just released new dash camera footage.(Versailles Police Department)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search continues for a semi-truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash at a Woodford County rest stop.

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Versailles police just released new dash camera footage. They told us they wanted the video to be seen as many times as possible so they can identify the driver:

The video shows a white semi-truck backing up. Police say a man was behind that truck, working on the hood of his pickup, was pinned in between the two. Then, you see the semi drive away.

Family members tell us the victim is Gerald Sapp from Tennessee. They say he’s still in critical condition in the hospital and has gone through at least 22 hours of surgery. He has a broken pelvis and two broken femurs.

His family is begging for someone to come forward or help identify the truck.

There aren’t many clues about who the driver is or what company they work for. The only description is a white trailer with no stickers.

Anyone with more information should contact the Versailles Police Department.

