Advertisement

Dashcam footage released of semi leaving scene of hit-and-run crash at Woodford Co. rest area

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search continues for a semi-truck driver involved in a hit-and-run crash at a Woodford County rest stop.

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Versailles police just released new dash camera footage. They told us they wanted the video to be seen as many times as possible so they can identify the driver:

The video shows a white semi-truck backing up. Police say a man was behind that truck, working on the hood of his pickup, was pinned in between the two. Then, you see the semi drive away.

MORE

Family members tell us the victim is Gerald Sapp from Tennessee. They say he’s still in critical condition in the hospital and has gone through at least 22 hours of surgery. He has a broken pelvis and two broken femurs.

His family is begging for someone to come forward or help identify the truck.

“If somebody can identify anything on the trailer,” said Angela Taylor, Sapp’s daughter. “If they can identify there’s a little black square that has the DOT numbers on it and that’s what we need. Otherwise, you’re chasing a white truck with a white trailer.”

There aren’t many clues about who the driver is or what company they work for. The only description is a white trailer with no stickers.

“We’re going to find this guy. And we’re closer now than we were yesterday,” Taylor said.

Anyone with more information should contact the Versailles Police Department.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
“I made a pinky promise with her that she wasn’t in trouble because she really thought she was...
Police find missing Lexington girl hiding in closet during search of home
KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Crash on Winchester Road
Motorcyclist likely facing charges after crash on Winchester Road
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI after altercation with agents in Lexington now in custody

Latest News

(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Keeping nice weather through the 4th
Georgetown July 4th Parade
Georgetown celebrates Independence Day with a parade
The eviction moratorium, which protected renters who can’t pay because of the pandemic, ended...
Lexington resident on increased rent: “There is literally nowhere for us to move”
The Bluegrass 10,000 returned to the streets of Lexington after taking a year off due to COVID.
Bluegrass 10,000 returns to downtown Lexington
Police at the scene of a child struck by a car in Crescent Springs.
10-year-old struck by car in Crescent Springs, police say