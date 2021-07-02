Fayette Co. Public Schools hosting clinic aimed at getting more students vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only weeks away from a new school year, and school leaders want to make sure as many students as possible are vaccinated.

Lexington’s commissioner of health says about two-thirds of Lexington adults have been fully vaccinated, compared to only about one-fifth of the 12 to 17-year-old population.

“Our goal is to close that gap in order to reduce the risk of infection and outbreaks in the school setting during the fall term,” Commissioner of Health Dr. Kraig Humbaugh.

Starting next week, they’ll host a series of clinics at 18 sites, spread out across three days. That timing will have the students who participate fully vaccinated when school starts on August 11.

“That will give them two weeks before we start school and that first week of school they will become fully vaccinated by then,” Health Service Coordinator Debbie Boian said.

If enough students are vaccinated, it should make it easier to return to normal. But, there will likely be some reminders of the pandemic. Kids 11 and under still can’t get vaccinated.

Health officials said the CDC hasn’t released its guidance for the fall yet, but the current recommendation for staff and students during the summer school session elementary and middle schools is to continue to wear face masks.

As for high school, vaccinated students can choose to go without a mask. They’re still deciding what those policies will be for the fall.

“As many of our students and community members 12 and older as we can get vaccinated, and the easier our transition can be in the fall,” FCPS Board Chair Tyler Murphy said.

Those clinics are open to family members of students as well. You can register online here.

