Four former Wildcats chosen for 2021 USA Men’s Select Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentucky Wildcats have been selected for the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team.

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) and PJ Washington (Charlotte Hornets) will train daily with the U.S. National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker will play for the U.S. National Team July 25-Aug. 8 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Since the development of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team program in 2006, USA Basketball has selected and utilized six (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019) USA Select Teams to help the USA National Team prepare for major international competitions.

Fifteen Select Team players, including seven who will play for the United States in Tokyo later this summer, have gone on the represent the U.S. in Olympic play and those athletes have won a combined 19 gold medals. Those former Select Team players include Booker and DeMarcus Cousins.

Adebayo and Booker will make their debut for the 15-time Olympic gold medalist U.S. National Team, which is seeking its fourth straight gold medal at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. A Wildcat has been a part of the previous three U.S. gold medals with Tayshaun Prince in 2008, Anthony Davis in 2012 and Cousins in 2016.

In addition to Adebayo and Booker suiting up for Team USA, former Kentucky players Trey Lyles and Mychal Mulder made Canada’s Senior National Team that is currently competing in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The champion of the six-team tournament will earn a spot in this year’s Olympics.

The Select Team is comprised of some of the game’s brightest young stars, which the quartet of Herro, Johnson, Quickley and Washington – four members of the 2018-19 UK team – certainly qualify as.

