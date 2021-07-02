Advertisement

Four former Wildcats chosen for 2021 USA Men’s Select Team

They will train daily with the U.S. National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.
UK with a strong presence on the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team
UK with a strong presence on the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four Kentucky Wildcats have been selected for the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team.

Tyler Herro (Miami Heat), Keldon Johnson (San Antonio Spurs), Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) and PJ Washington (Charlotte Hornets) will train daily with the U.S. National Team from July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center.

Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker will play for the U.S. National Team July 25-Aug. 8 at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Since the development of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team program in 2006, USA Basketball has selected and utilized six (2007, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2016 and 2019) USA Select Teams to help the USA National Team prepare for major international competitions.

Fifteen Select Team players, including seven who will play for the United States in Tokyo later this summer, have gone on the represent the U.S. in Olympic play and those athletes have won a combined 19 gold medals. Those former Select Team players include Booker and DeMarcus Cousins.

Adebayo and Booker will make their debut for the 15-time Olympic gold medalist U.S. National Team, which is seeking its fourth straight gold medal at the Games of the XXXII Olympiad. A Wildcat has been a part of the previous three U.S. gold medals with Tayshaun Prince in 2008, Anthony Davis in 2012 and Cousins in 2016.

In addition to Adebayo and Booker suiting up for Team USA, former Kentucky players Trey Lyles and Mychal Mulder made Canada’s Senior National Team that is currently competing in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament. The champion of the six-team tournament will earn a spot in this year’s Olympics.

The Select Team is comprised of some of the game’s brightest young stars, which the quartet of Herro, Johnson, Quickley and Washington – four members of the 2018-19 UK team – certainly qualify as.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph (1), linebacker Jordan Wright (15), and Kentucky...
Cowboys to make their third appearance on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the first heat of the semis finals in women's...
Richardson will miss Olympic 100 after positive marijuana test
Jason Epperson, the owner of Eppic Films, has shot commercials with former Wildcats Benny Snell...
Winchester video production company says NIL changes will open up doors
All EKU teams will be immediately eligible for conference awards, postseason play and NCAA...
EKU officially joins ASUN Conference