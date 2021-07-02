Advertisement

‘Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks’: Pike County community hosts Independence Day Festival

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Even though the Fourth of July is not until Sunday, the city of Pikeville kicked off its Independence Day festivities Friday with the “Freedom, Food Trucks, and Fireworks” Independence Day festival.

“It’s great to be back out here post-COVID,” said Pikeville Director of Events Andy Linton. “It’s good to have things for people to get back out and do.”

This event is the first major festival since 2019′s Hillbilly Days after the pandemic forced local events to be canceled.

“It’s been really good for a lot of vendors that I’ve talked to,” said Shalei’s Harbor’s owner C.J. Cobb, a local food vendor. “Customers are outside eating and outdoor vendors give a little bit more variety than sitting inside of a restaurant.”

With a full weekend of events planned such as live music, family fun at the park, a street festival, and ending with Sunday’s big fireworks show, there is sure to be a little something for everyone in Pikeville this weekend.

“We’ve got a lot of local vendors, lot of local shops that are set up downtown,” said Linton. “We have a lot of local bands playing each night so it’s gonna be a great event.”

To learn more about the festival’s schedule and what the city of Pikeville has planned, visit Pikeville City Tourism’s Facebook page or the festival’s event page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Kentuckians 18 and over were able to sign up for the drawing if they received at least one dose...
Kentucky’s first ‘Shot at a Million’ millionaire is from Lexington area
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

As families prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, one Madison County mom is sharing...
Madison Co. mother urging people to wear life jackets while on the water
Crash on Winchester Road
Motorcyclist likely facing charges after crash on Winchester Road
Greary ended up with a live firework in his mouth that could have killed him.
Shot in the mouth with a mortar: Fireworks victim’s story of courage and luck
UK with a strong presence on the 2021 USA Men’s Select Team
Four former Wildcats chosen for 2021 USA Men’s Select Team
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews White House economist Jared Bernstein
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews White House economist Jared Bernstein