‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author JD Vance joins US Senate campaign

The venture capitalist and author of "Hillbilly Elegy" has joined the crowded Republican race...
The venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” has joined the crowded Republican race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being left by Rob Portman.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(Associated Press) - The venture capitalist and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” has joined the crowded Republican race for the Ohio U.S. Senate seat being left by Rob Portman.

JD Vance made the announcement at the steel fabricator Middletown Tube Works in his Ohio hometown Thursday. His book was widely seen in 2016 as helping explain Republican Donald Trump’s appeal to struggling white, working-class voters.

Vance would face former state GOP chair Jane Timken, former state Treasurer Josh Mandel and two Cleveland businesspeople, Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno, in next year’s primary.

The Republican Portman decided in January not to seek a third term.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

