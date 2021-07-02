Advertisement

A “humbled and grateful” Lexington police officer critically injured in crash thanks first responders

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a year where experienced Lexington police officers are leaving the department at a staggering rate, there is one who would give anything to put on a uniform and report to her squad.

Officer Dawn Miller was headed home after her shift in April when she was hit by a wrong way driver. 38-year-old Angelina Raad of Winchester died in the crash.

Miller had several broken and dislocated bones all over her body.

“My life probably won’t ever be the same again,” Officer Miller said.

Miller said she doesn’t remember much from the night of April 12.

“The thing I remember most about the collision is just the instant amount of overwhelming, intense pain,” Miller said.

Trauma doctors at UK Hospital told her she had two days of surgeries, followed by a stroke. “I don’t remember any of that.”

The crash left her with a broken leg and right arm, a shattered ankle, seven broken ribs and a broken clavicle and hip.

She’s determined to get back to her career.

“I’ve seen that confidence in her. I know she’ll get back to where she was,” said longtime friend and colleague Det. Steve Cobb.

Miller’s friends are renovating her home to make it wheelchair-friendly, while she recovers in a hotel downtown.

“It’s hard because there’s no way I can repay them for all of this,” she said.

The fundraising for modifications to Officer Miller’s home continues. If you’d like to help out, you can do so through this GoFundMe link.

Kristen Pflum with our news partner at WDKY did an in-depth story with Officer Miller. You can watch it here.

