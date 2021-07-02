Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle-less Fourth of July weekend

A pleasant holiday weekend
A pleasant holiday weekend(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After our big rain-maker on Thursday, we find ourselves on the other side of a cold front.

Showers & thunderstorms are out of the region. The front that brought the wet weather is now out of here and we are on the pleasant side of it. Expect sunshine & cooler than normal temperatures for most of the holiday weekend. It should be very easy to enjoy this weekend. Whatever you do this weekend, just be safe!

The pattern will become much wetter & warmer next week. Those daily storm chances will become another constant forecast feature.

Elsa will likely roll into the United States by the end of next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KYTC Regional Office in Bowling Green
Kentucky circuit court clerks to no longer issue, renew driver’s licenses
Georgetown police Lieutenant Gary Crump died unexpectedly Wednesday night.
Georgetown police officer dies unexpectedly; procession held to honor him
Lexington repainted its rainbow crosswalks in June.
Kentuckians react to Gov. Beshear’s Pride Month proclamation
Laurel County deputies say they’ve charged Brian Eldridge for murder. He’s 46 years old from...
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting on West Highway 80 in Laurel County
People were on Lake Herrington Saturday night after what’s called “the glow stick show,” when a...
‘He just left us there for dead’: Boating crash at Lake Herrington under investigation

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flooding Continues
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast: Heavy rain threat
flash flood potential
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Heavy rain threat
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Bring Heavy Rain and Big Changes