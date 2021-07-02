Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Sizzle-less Fourth of July weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After our big rain-maker on Thursday, we find ourselves on the other side of a cold front.

Showers & thunderstorms are out of the region. The front that brought the wet weather is now out of here and we are on the pleasant side of it. Expect sunshine & cooler than normal temperatures for most of the holiday weekend. It should be very easy to enjoy this weekend. Whatever you do this weekend, just be safe!

The pattern will become much wetter & warmer next week. Those daily storm chances will become another constant forecast feature.

Elsa will likely roll into the United States by the end of next week.

Take care of each other!

