Kentucky man enters guilty plea in U.S. Captiol riot

(FBI)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man is the latest to plead guilty for his involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader, Robert Bauer pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge.

He faces up to six months in prison.

As part of the plea agreement, Bauer admitted he walked to the Capitol Building after former President Trump’s “stop the steal” rally.

Bauer also took pictures and videos of himself inside the Capitol.

His cousin was also charged and has since pled guilty.

